Maria De Filippi, affair on the throne over? Total embarrassment

Shock a Men and women: Roberta Di Padua e Andrew Foriglio are they dating? The lady of the throne has never hidden her interest in Nicole Santinelli’s ex suitor, declaring herself to him during an episode of the Canale 5 dating show. While they were in the studio, however, he had rejected her because he was interested in know only the former tronista. However, last week Nicole made her choice, preferring Carlo Alberto Mancini to Andrea.

Beyond the choice, the osteopath returned to talk about Roberta in a recent interview with Men and Women Magazine. And his words have not gone unnoticed. In fact, the former suitor did not rule out the possibility of being able to go and have a coffee with the lady, saying “never say never”. Roberta would have received the message, so much so that in an Instagram story it would seem to refer precisely to Andrea’s statements.

Roberta, in particular, shared the image of a goblet, writing the phrase “never say never” accompanied by a heart. And that’s not all. Her followers would also have noticed a strange coincidence: Di Padua and Andrea would have published stories in the same place. For this reason, many have thought that the two spent the evening together. The gossip expert also fueled these rumors Deianeira Marzano. Who in a story, probably addressed to Roberta and Andrea, wrote: “Reliable sources report that one of the throne over has not only heard several times, but also seen with an unchosen ex who courted a tronista”. Deianira then wanted to send a dig at the lady, covertly accusing her of wanting to feed the mystery around this story. “Don’t be mysterious”.