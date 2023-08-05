Dulce María Brings Back Iconic Red Hair Ahead of Soy Rebelde Tour

Title: Dulce María’s Iconic Red Hair Makes a Comeback as RBD Tour Prepares to Kick Off

Mexico City, [Date] – The singer and actress, Dulce María, who gained fame for her portrayal of the rebellious character Roberta Pardo in the popular soap opera Rebelde (2004), has recently been seen sporting her iconic red hair once again on her social media platforms. This nostalgic glimpse of her famous alter ego has sparked excitement amongst her fans as the highly anticipated Soy Rebelde Tour is set to begin on August 25th in El Paso, Texas.

Dulce María’s portrayal of Roberta Pardo left a lasting impression on audiences, with her strong-willed personality and signature red hair, which even became a fashion trend among her dedicated followers. Now, as the RBD reunion tour draws near, the actress and singer’s decision to bring back her beloved red locks has generated further anticipation among her loyal fanbase.

Although Dulce María initially clarified that her decision to change her hair color was in promotion of a hair brand, her fans couldn’t help but be thrilled to see her channeling the Roberta Pardo look once again. In the midst of a recent interview, she was asked about the possibility of reviving her legendary character’s appearance for the RBD tour. While she acknowledged that she had not planned it due to her ongoing soap opera commitments, she left the door open to the idea, hinting that surprises might be in store for her adoring fans.

With the countdown to the Soy Rebelde Tour underway, Dulce María’s decision to bring back her iconic red hair has generated renewed excitement and speculation among RBD enthusiasts. This blast from the past promises to add an extra layer of nostalgia and anticipation to the highly anticipated series of concerts.

As fans eagerly await the start of the tour, all eyes will be on Dulce María, wondering if she will fully embody the rebel spirit of Roberta Pardo once again. The RBD reunion tour is expected to captivate audiences with its blend of cherished RBD hits and memorable performances, making it a must-see event for any fan.

Keep an eye out for updates on Dulce María’s latest transformations and her hair color choices as the Soy Rebelde Tour gets underway. This revival of her iconic red hair is just another reason why fans can’t wait to experience the magic of RBD all over again.

