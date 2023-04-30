Home » EA issued an apology for the optimization of the PC version of “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” – yqqlm
Entertainment

by admin
2023-04-29 19:05

Source: A9VG video game tribe

Original title: EA issued an apology for the optimization of the PC version of “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”

EA issued an apology for the optimization of the PC version of “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”. They said that the current level of the PC version has not matched the number of players on the PC side, especially on some high-performance PCs or certain configurations. expected. The development team promises to fix the relevant issues as soon as possible. They apologize and thank you for your understanding.

At present, this work has 6076 user reviews on Steam, with a favorable rate of 47%. Judging from the evaluation, players have no disputes about the content, and the bad reviews are related to optimization.

