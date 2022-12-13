[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 12, 2022]Hong Kong singer Eason Chan’s Red Hall concert, which has been held for 9 years, officially kicked off on December 9. Its official YouTube channel released a video on the afternoon of the 10th, revealing the only backstage “secret” that accompanied him for 25 consecutive concerts, which is amusing and surprising. (Click to watch the video)

Eason Chan’s solo concert was originally scheduled to start before 2019, but it was postponed due to the political atmosphere and repeated epidemics. He revealed at his first concert on the evening of the 9th that after canceling the concert 3 years ago, he just wanted to reschedule quickly, but he had no choice but to wait indefinitely, which made him think wildly, and even worried that he would not be able to sleep.

Now that he is still singing under the cover of the epidemic, Eason Chan dare not neglect the slightest in terms of epidemic prevention. Before the second concert on the evening of the 10th, Eason Chan’s official channel released a behind-the-scenes video of the concert. It can be seen from this that the organizer specially set up a disinfection robot named “Mary” to “patrol” in the backstage of the Red Pavilion.

Eason Chan, who saw the robot for the first time, was very excited, and walked around with the robot, and even raised his fists to signal “Come on”. In order to ensure the effect of the performance, Eason Chan also went to the audience’s Panel to check the visual effects and sound. When entering the backstage dressing room, Eason Chan said “Bye Bye” to the waving robot, and turned his head to spy on the robot’s whereabouts.

When the segment was broadcast, Eason Chan used the Chinese version theme song “Superman’s Theme Song” of the Japanese cartoon “Superman Tiga” as the soundtrack. Many fans left messages after seeing the clip, hoping that Eason Chan would add this song to the concert playlist.

In order to prevent the epidemic, Eason Chan will be greeted by the disinfection robot Mary every day when he returns to the Red Hall. Eason Chan said that because he had to deal with the 25-day performance, he had to be very careful. In order to avoid hindering the free life of his family, he chose closed management, moved outside temporarily, and went back and forth between the Red Pavilion and the hotel every day.

