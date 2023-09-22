The PuntoPixel 2 Congress will take place on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30 in the city of Córdoba, offering two exclusive days to review the latest trends and techniques in the world of editorial design, lettering and typography.

The first day will take place in the Aula Magna Faculty of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences of the UNC and will be dedicated to the master conferences of Laura Varsky, Horacio Gorodischer, Juan Pablo Colombato, Max Rompo, Fer Cozzi and Manuele & Mancini, who will share their knowledge, experiences and passion for graphic design.

The second day will offer a wide range of workshops that will address crucial aspects of current graphic design and will take place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Mariano Moreno Higher Institute. In the afternoon, from 3 to 7:30 p.m., the meeting will be at Tintanegra Design & Letterprees.

Through the Graphic Design Association of Córdoba, the PuntoPixel 2 Congress aims to promote the unity of the academic field and the cultural impulse of design in society, promoting new links through interaction between attendees and speakers. This promotes constant training and help to other professionals, becoming a meeting point for the country’s community of designers.

Registrations are made at https://www.puntopixel.com.ar, ADG Córdoba associates have a 30% discount; places are limited.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

