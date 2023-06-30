Eduardo Duhalde: “I didn’t see the 2001 series”

Eduardo Duhalde looked at the closure of lists out of the corner of his eye. He did not actively participate nor will he do so in this election, unlike his wife Hilda “Chiche” Duhalde who will go as a deputy on the list of the candidate for president Juan Schiaretti. Besides, he did not see nor will he see December 2001the series that recreated the deep political, economic and social crisis that Argentina experienced and that had him as one of the main protagonists.

The documentary is based on The palace and the street. Chronicles of insurgents and conspirators, with whom Duhalde marked his differences. in dialogue with PROFILEThe ex-president He talked about everything: The closing of lists, Peronism, the future of Argentina and why it was never related “with the ex-man of the ERP”referring to the author.

—PROFILE: How did you see the closing of lists?

– Duhalde: I don’t like what is happening in politics at all, that’s why I don’t want to participate. If we continue like this, things will get worse day by day. We do not understand that there is no need to fight anymore, the permanent fight, nonsense that is said about one another and then they forget that they said it. You have to erase everything and start over; if not, we will not reach anything positive.

—Sergio Massa will be the candidate of the PJ.

—I will not speak ill of any leader, if we want the union of Argentines we must not speak ill of anyone. Until now it is an experience that I do not want for this country. I regret having taught governance for so many years in Spain and not here. I’m going to do it in Argentina. I will do it with those who want to know how to govern. It’s not difficult, but they don’t understand it. Order, control, respect, are fundamental. It’s like a family. If it is out of control, without respect, it is a failed family and let us not forget that it is the axis of society.

—Now you see it from the outside, when you were in the center of the Tongo negotiations did you see it the same?

—I used to think the same. I governed a municipality twice, twice the province of Buenos Aires and the country. And in all cases I ruled with everyone. I mean with everyone. When I won Buenos Aires, I called everyone to agree on 10 basic points. When they insisted on me to be President, I said that the only condition was that if all the legislators did not vote for me, I would not take office. It was the only government of national unity. A government that when I took office I told him that if they spoke ill of those who left, a red card.

Eduardo Duhalde in the series December 2001

—Did you speak with leaders before the lists closed?

—I talked to everyone. I spoke with Cristina three times during this government. I don’t have to be in a fight with them. What we need is the encounter. When brothers fight, what happens to us happens. It’s not that I’m disinterested, just hopeless. There is a brutal fight between the majority of politicians.

“When did you get so hopeless?”

—When I see what is happening, politics looks the other way in internal fights. When I go down the street it is tremendous. When I go to the Capital and I see mothers with children asking for a coin and we as if it didn’t exist.

He decided to be outside. Chiche goes with Schiaretti.

—She has that choice. I respect her very much. I told her that I would help her with everything, except to go to a political event.

Controversial series: “Everyone can have a look”

The December 2011 series shows the turbulent events of the social, economic and political crisis that triggered the resignation of former minister Domingo Cavallo, the resignation of former president Fernando De la Rúa and the inauguration of Duhalde as interim president.

The series follows Javier Cach, a political militant who works as an adviser to the Chief of Staff, in a government that is going through a bad time. Throughout history, Cach’s convictions and desires must give way to the permanent troubles to which government practice exposes him, and face one of the worst economic, political, and social crises the country has seen in its history. history.

—Did you see the 2001 series?

—I didn’t watch the series. And friends who saw it got mad at how I’m portrayed. I told them not to get mad because each one can have a look. I never got along with the author of the book (Miguel Bonasso) a former ERP man. He has every right to look at her. But I don’t want to see things like that. I spend more time watching sports.

“Do you still see Banfield?”

—Clear. The passion never stops.

