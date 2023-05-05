Efficient, practical and ecological: what are the benefits of having an electric scooter

More and more frequently, we see an electric vehicle driving through the city. But, What are the benefits of this technology that is already a trend in several cities around the world?

One of the main points is air quality, an electric vehicle is zero emissions, this means that while it is in motion it does not produce gas or particle emissions, which directly impacts the air quality of cities.

The second point is relevant to climate change. Electromobility uses electricity as an energy sourcethat is, there is no fossil combustion (gasoline, diesel, gas), and therefore, no direct CO2 emissions are produced while an electric vehicle is moving, thus contributing to combating climate change.

In third place, energy efficiency. When we manage to transport people or cargo a certain number of kilometers, but using less energy, then we are making transport energy efficient. An electric vehicle uses around a fifth of the energy that an equivalent combustion vehicle, mainly because the efficiencies of an internal combustion engine do not exceed 50%, while those of an electric motor are over 95%. In addition, electric vehicles have the advantage of recovering energy thanks to regenerative braking systems.

Fourth, we see the noise pollution. Electric vehicles emit almost no noise, this becomes more relevant in heavy vehicles with diesel engines or in vehicles operating at speeds above 50 km/h. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends noise levels for outdoor spaces not to exceed 55 (dB). Various noise monitoring studies have identified public access points that have noise levels above 70 (dB) and even reaching 90 (dB), that is, up to 64% above the recommended level.

Finally, electric vehicles help smart cities. Electromobility, through innovation, infrastructure and technology, can respond to the needs of a smart city from the field of mobility, which is zero emission, but also to reduce the costs of using electricity, since bidirectional charging technologies smart they allow electric vehicles to accumulate energy in periods of low demand and with high electricity production, through renewable resources.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 3 Serie

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 3 series arrives in Argentinawith its two highly effective and efficient electric vehicles that give priority to a sustainable mobility style, to create a better life.

Both Xiaomi Electric Scooter 3 and 3 Lite offer a design that seeks the minimalist and simple lifestyle, generating a fast and easy way to travel; with classic ergonomics, designed for greater comfort.

Constructed of high-strength aerospace-grade aluminum alloy material that’s lightweight and strong, making them more agile, easy to lift, and comfortable to wear anywhere. The color scheme is attractive and modern, with a mix of black or white with a red trim. In turn, the wheels have a lid to give them a vintage but elegant look.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 3

Travel up to 30 km distance, maximum speed of 25 km/h. Increased power output with 600W peak power and 16% grade-climbing capability.

New integrated screen without partitions. Display areas that were divided in previous models are merged into a more unified, clean and visually integrated whole.

It incorporates a double pad disc brake for efficient braking and quick response. In addition, it extends the life of the brake pads, which makes driving safer.

The total weight is only 13 kg, making it convenient to take with you everywhere and it is easy to store since it has a 3-step fold.

Integrated design language, integrated by soft fenders, which can prevent accidents caused by mishandling, block dust, and facilitate cleaning. It features not only a rear LED warning light, but also a large front reflector light and two-way side reflectors to keep you safe.

The Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) can recover energy from braking and inertiaand convert it into usable electrical power to further improve travel range.

Smarter, longer lasting battery. When the battery level is lower than 30% and the scooter is not turned on for about 10 consecutive days, the battery will go into sleep mode to prolong its life. In addition, the fifth generation BMS intelligent battery management system will keep the battery safe.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 3 Lite

Maximum speed of 25 km per hour, 250W motor. Fast driving and easy climbing, with a thinner frame, generating the same performance, but with less load on the body; giving the vehicle improved speed and gradeability for fast, stable and light rides.

It has three adjustable gears to suit different driving needs: Pedestrian, Standard and Sport; to meet different demands, such as faster scrolling or longer battery life.

Besides, comprises an innovative 3-step quick-fold designto offer a minimalist look, convenient storage and greater stability.

