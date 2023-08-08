Electoral ban: when it begins and what is prohibited in the elections

19 days from Open, Simultaneous and Compulsory Primary (PASO)Buenos Aires residents who go to the polls must comply with a mandatory requirement for each electoral event: the veda.

The start of this regulation will be on August 11 at 8 in the morning and will last for two days. According to article 71 of the Electoral Code, the closure must begin 48 hours before the opening of the elections.

It will end on August 13 at 9:00 p.m., after the first results of the voting are known. Those who do not comply with this requirement could be denounced or sanctioned according to the Electoral Code.

What activities are prohibited during the electoral ban

The meetings of voters or the deposit of arms in houses within a radius of eighty meters around the tables where they are going to vote.

Theatrical parties, sports activities, shows and all kinds of public gatherings that are not related to the elections.

The sale of alcoholic beverages.

Offer ballots to vote within a radius of eighty meters from the places where votes are cast.

The carrying of weapons, the use of flags, currency or other emblems during the Sunday of the elections, twelve hours before and three hours after the end.

Carry out proselytizing public acts that call for the vote.

Open party premises that are located within a radius of eighty meters from the polling places

Publish and disseminate pre-election surveys and polls and projections on the result

Sanctions: what happens to those who violate the electoral ban

Article 140 of the Electoral Code penalizes anyone who deceives or other tricks “induces another to vote in a certain way or to refrain from doing so” with sentences of two months to two years in prison.

Meanwhile, for those who violate the secret of suffrage, article 141 provides for a punishment of three years in prison.

In addition, for those who incur in the publication of advertisements in the media, fines ranging between $10,000 and $100,000 will be applied. The same sanction would apply to those who carry out campaign acts outside the period established for that purpose.

For candidates who do not comply with the ban, the punishment will be to lose the right to receive any type of financing for a term that varies from one to four years.

Since when is the sale of alcohol prohibited?

From Saturday, August 12 at 8:00 p.m. to Sunday at 9:00 p.m.the sale of any kind of alcoholic beverages is prohibited.

The penalties, in this case, vary between 15 days and six months in prison.

