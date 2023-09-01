Electric car: in Italy private charging stations exceed 400,000, public ones grow by 80% in one year and the South overtakes the Center

ROME – The growth of the charging network for electric cars in Italy continues at full speed. Motus-E’s latest quarterly infrastructure monitoring also examines its home charging devices, which have grown eight-fold in two years.

The report shows that the recharging points present in Italian homes have exceeded 400,000, with 304,000 installations linked to building bonuses (data from Enea), a figure destined to grow as soon as the incentives (already allocated and only awaiting the decrees) become available implementation) for charging infrastructure for domestic use.

https://www.repubblica.it/motori/2023/07/06/news/auto_elettriche_la_scossa_di_giugno_ecco_i_10_modelli_piu_venduti_come_vanno_e_quanto_costano-406789134/

For those for public use, the second quarter of 2023 confirms the increase in installations, with 4,037 new charging points between April and June, bringing the national total to 45,210. In the first half of 2023, 8,438 new charging points for public use were installed, against 4,680 in the same period of 2022 (+80%).

The analysis then shows how the South continues to recover ground, with the south and islands accounting for 23% of the total Italian recharging points, overtaking the center (21%), while northern Italy maintains its leadership (56%). Among the regions, Lombardy is always in the lead (7,657 charging points), ahead of Piedmont (4,514), Veneto (4,420), Lazio (4,351) and Emilia-Romagna (3,966). Also in this quarter the greatest growth was recorded in Campania (+54% points installed compared to the first quarter of 2023), which did better than Lombardy (+15%), Liguria (+11%), Lazio (+8%) and Sicily (+7%).

The recharging network on the motorways is also growing, where as at 30 June there were 657 recharging points (+422 compared to last year) distributed in 121 service areas out of a total of 476. Moreover, over 77% of motorway recharging points offer a power greater than 43 kW and 58% greater than 150 kW.

“The progress made on the major road network reflects the great commitment of the operators involved, which unfortunately continues to clash with the inaction of all those motorway concessionaires who, despite a legal obligation – in force since the end of 2020 – continue not to call tenders to install columns in service areas – said Francesco Naso, Motus-E general secretary – The considerable progress recorded by private and public recharging points indicate that Italy is developing infrastructures in a particularly virtuous way, for the development of mobility electricity in line with the objectives that the country has set itself also with the recent update of the energy-climate plan. It will now be extremely important to be able to ground all the funds that the Pnrr has allocated to the charging stations”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

