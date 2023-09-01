Shenzhen, China Launches First-Level Emergency Response as Super Typhoon “Sula” Approaches

Super Typhoon “Sula” Approaches, Shenzhen Implements First-Level Emergency Response

Shenzhen, China – Shenzhen, a city in southern China, has announced the implementation of a first-level emergency response to typhoon and flood prevention as Super Typhoon “Sula” approaches. In an effort to ensure the safety of its residents, the city will suspend work, business, and markets in the afternoon.

The announcement came on Friday, September 1, when the Shenzhen Flood Control, Drought and Wind Prevention Headquarters issued the “Shenzhen Typhoon and Flood Control Emergency Mobilization Order.” The order stated that the first-level emergency response to typhoon and flood control will be launched in the city from 12 noon on Friday.

Following the earlier suspension of classes on Thursday, August 31, the city of Shenzhen will now also implement a suspension of work, business, and markets starting from 4:00 p.m. on Friday. Furthermore, operations will be completely suspended from 7:00 p.m. onwards, and residents are advised not to go out without urgent need. The city will also open all safe havens for the masses to seek shelter and avoid risks.

As Super Typhoon “Sula” approaches, the Central Meteorological Observatory of China continues to issue the highest level of typhoon red warning. The forecast predicts that “Sula” will move to the west and north at a speed of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour, with minimal change in intensity. It is expected to reach Guangdong, China at the strong typhoon level or even super typhoon level from the afternoon to night on September 1, possibly making landfall along the coast.

Hong Kong has also been affected by the approaching typhoon, as it announced the closure of all schools, including primary and secondary schools and kindergartens, for one day on Friday. Additionally, ferry services in the inner harbor and outlying islands were suspended, bus services by the MTR Corporation were halted, and the opening of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was delayed.

In response to the situation, the Guangzhou Education Bureau, Emergency Management Bureau, and Municipal Meteorological Bureau have also announced measures to minimize disaster losses. These measures include the suspension of classes, work, production, business, and operations.

As Super Typhoon “Sula” continues its path, it is crucial for residents and authorities in affected areas to stay updated on the latest information and follow the guidance issued by relevant authorities to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

