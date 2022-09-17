ROME – The spotlights are rekindled on the theme of sustainability in the world of engines and on the conversion to electric: the Jaguar Land Rover dealer in Rome, IWR Automotive, will do so in the double appointment at the Olgiata Golf Club and at the Circolo degli Affari Esteri respectively on Saturday 17 and Wednesday 21 September. The Sustainability Lounge, an irreverent debate to dispel myths, reveal cases of greenwashing and clarify the engine environment track, continues its tour in the best sports salons in the capital. After the inauguration at CT Eur during the summer, he arrives in the northern area of ​​the capital with Valentina De Paolis who moderates the debate between Valerio Berruti, editor-in-chief of the engine section of La Repubblica and the university professor Daniele Maver. With them the ironic and funny science writer Marco Martinelli.

Does it pollute a chicken farm or a motor car more? This is the provocative question that will open the debate that aims to shed light on the many questions that accompany the green transition of the world of engines. How much is it needed on an environmental level? How does our lifestyle and our mobility change? Is it true that the electric car is the only solution? Where does the future look?

The 17th appointment at the Olgiata Golf Club will take place within the “Jaguar Land Rover Road to Dubai”, a golf competition that will allow the winners of the tournament to travel to Dubai on the occasion of the DP World Tour Championship, the final event of the highest European circuit. , following in person the greatest players in the world.