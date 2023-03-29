Swedish dark symphonic metal high-flyers ELEINE release ‘We Are Legion’, along with the music video, first details for pre-order fourth studio album ‘We Shall Remain’, due out July 14th, 2023 via Atomic Fire Records.
The Swedish dark symphonic metallers ELEINE have the world at their feet! Not only because they are currently successfully playing the local stages alongside KAMELOT, but especially because they are surprising their fans today with information about their fourth studio work. Succinctly titled »We Shall Remain«, ELEINE’s highly anticipated new disc will be – their first ‘proper’ release alongside their new label Atomic Fire Records after the collaboration ended in October 2022 with an EP (»Acoustic In Hell«) began – to be released on July 14, 2023.
Appropriately, the band also unleashed the first digital single from that album: ‘We Are Legion’, for which a music video was also shot, is catchy thanks to brute riffs and a motivating chorus and also captivates with a distinctively warlike, ELEINE-typical atmosphere .
Check out the clip here:
“This is our way of paying tribute to our fans,” explains the band. “They gave themselves the name “ELEINE-Legion” and have always been with us through thick and thin. We feel their dedication over and over again, which is why the song almost came into being when we started writing our upcoming album, »We Shall Remain«. This track is an ode to ours through and through [Gefolgs-]Legion, simply a song for our fans: As a reminder that we are all worth something, that we should never give up and that we are all not on our own!”
„Let your spirit soar We’ve conquered hell before We have our strength in unity“ ELEINE – We Are Legion (2023)
»We Shall Remain« – Tracklist:
01. Never Forget
02. Stand By The Flame
03. We Are Legion
04. Promise Of Apocalypse
05. Blood In Their Eyes
06. Sadness
07. Through The Mist
08. Suffering
09. Was That All
10. We Shall Remain
ELEINE live:
30.01. – 03.02.2023 US Miami, FL – 70000 Tons of Metal
18.02.2023 SE Helsingborg – The Tivoli (»Acoustic In Hell«-Show)
24.02.2023 DK Albertslund – The Burning (w/ FOREVER STILL)
»Awaken The World Tour 2023« – Europa (Teil 1)
w/ KAMELOT, MYRATH & LEAGUE OF DISTORTION
Presented by KMI Entertainment, RTN Touring & Napalm Records
03/12/2023 CH Pratteln – Concert Factory Z7
14.03.2023 FR Lille – Le Splendid
15.03.2023 FR Paris – Elysee Montmartre
03/17/2023 DE Cologne – vinegar factory
03/18/2023 NL Den Bosch – Mainstage
03/19/2023 BE Brussels – La Madeleine
03/21/2023 DE Hamburg – Gruenspan
22.03.2023 DK Roskilde – Gimle
24.03.2023 NO Oslo – Center Stage
25.03.2023 SE Gothenburg – Trädgår’n
26.03.2023 SE Stockholm – Berns
27.03.2023 SE Malmö – KB
29.03.2023 FI Helsinki – Old Student Hall
31.03.2023 FI Tampere – Pakkahuone
01.04.2023 FI Oulu – Event center Tullisali
03.04.2023 EE Tallinn – Helitehas
04.04.2023 LV Riga – Black Friday
06.04.2023 PL Warschau – Progression
04/07/2023 CZ Prague – MeetFactory
04/08/2023 HU Budapest – Barba Negra
»American Full Moon« – 30 Years of Moonspell
w/ MOONSPELL, OCEANS OF SLUMBER (29. April – 17. Mai) &
VINTERSEA (05. – 14. May)
Presented by Continental Touring, Napalm Records, Atomic Fire Records,
Century Media Records, M theory & Decibel Touring
29.04.2023 US Brooklyn, NY – The Monarch
30.04.2023 US Phildadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts
01.05.2023 US Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
02.05.2023 US Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
03.05.2023 US Orlando, FL – Hired
05.05.2023 US Houston, TX – Scout Bar
06.05.2023 US San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
07.05.2023 US Dallas, TX – Trees
08.05.2023 US Santa Fe, NM – Tumberoot Brewing
09.05.2023 US Phoenix, AZ – Last Exit Live
10.05.2023 US Los Angeles, CA – 1720
11.05.2023 US San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick
12.05.2023 US San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
13.05.2023 US Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
14.05.2023 CA Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt
16.05.2023 US Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
17.05.2023 US Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
18.05.2023 US Joliet, IL – The Forge
19.05.2023 US Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s
20.05.2023 US Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
21.05.2023 CA Montreal, QC – Small Campus
22.05.2023 CA Quebec, QC – Source de la Martiniere
23.05.2023 US Boston, MA – Sonia
11.08.2023 BE Kortrijk – Alcatraz Metal Festival
—–
ELEINE are:
Madeleine Liljestam – vocals
Rikard Ekberg – Guitar & Vocals
Jesper Sunnhagen – drums
