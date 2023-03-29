Swedish dark symphonic metal high-flyers ELEINE release ‘We Are Legion’, along with the music video, first details for pre-order fourth studio album ‘We Shall Remain’, due out July 14th, 2023 via Atomic Fire Records.

The Swedish dark symphonic metallers ELEINE have the world at their feet! Not only because they are currently successfully playing the local stages alongside KAMELOT, but especially because they are surprising their fans today with information about their fourth studio work. Succinctly titled »We Shall Remain«, ELEINE’s highly anticipated new disc will be – their first ‘proper’ release alongside their new label Atomic Fire Records after the collaboration ended in October 2022 with an EP (»Acoustic In Hell«) began – to be released on July 14, 2023.

Appropriately, the band also unleashed the first digital single from that album: ‘We Are Legion’, for which a music video was also shot, is catchy thanks to brute riffs and a motivating chorus and also captivates with a distinctively warlike, ELEINE-typical atmosphere .

Check out the clip here:

“This is our way of paying tribute to our fans,” explains the band. “They gave themselves the name “ELEINE-Legion” and have always been with us through thick and thin. We feel their dedication over and over again, which is why the song almost came into being when we started writing our upcoming album, »We Shall Remain«. This track is an ode to ours through and through [Gefolgs-]Legion, simply a song for our fans: As a reminder that we are all worth something, that we should never give up and that we are all not on our own!”

„Let your spirit soar We’ve conquered hell before We have our strength in unity“ ELEINE – We Are Legion (2023)

»We Shall Remain« – Tracklist:

01. Never Forget

02. Stand By The Flame

03. We Are Legion

04. Promise Of Apocalypse

05. Blood In Their Eyes

06. Sadness

07. Through The Mist

08. Suffering

09. Was That All

10. We Shall Remain

ELEINE live:

30.01. – 03.02.2023 US Miami, FL – 70000 Tons of Metal

18.02.2023 SE Helsingborg – The Tivoli (»Acoustic In Hell«-Show)

24.02.2023 DK Albertslund – The Burning (w/ FOREVER STILL)

»Awaken The World Tour 2023« – Europa (Teil 1)

w/ KAMELOT, MYRATH & LEAGUE OF DISTORTION

Presented by KMI Entertainment, RTN Touring & Napalm Records

03/12/2023 CH Pratteln – Concert Factory Z7

14.03.2023 FR Lille – Le Splendid

15.03.2023 FR Paris – Elysee Montmartre

03/17/2023 DE Cologne – vinegar factory

03/18/2023 NL Den Bosch – Mainstage

03/19/2023 BE Brussels – La Madeleine

03/21/2023 DE Hamburg – Gruenspan

22.03.2023 DK Roskilde – Gimle

24.03.2023 NO Oslo – Center Stage

25.03.2023 SE Gothenburg – Trädgår’n

26.03.2023 SE Stockholm – Berns

27.03.2023 SE Malmö – KB

29.03.2023 FI Helsinki – Old Student Hall

31.03.2023 FI Tampere – Pakkahuone

01.04.2023 FI Oulu – Event center Tullisali

03.04.2023 EE Tallinn – Helitehas

04.04.2023 LV Riga – Black Friday

06.04.2023 PL Warschau – Progression

04/07/2023 CZ Prague – MeetFactory

04/08/2023 HU Budapest – Barba Negra

»American Full Moon« – 30 Years of Moonspell

w/ MOONSPELL, OCEANS OF SLUMBER (29. April – 17. Mai) &

VINTERSEA (05. – 14. May)

Presented by Continental Touring, Napalm Records, Atomic Fire Records,

Century Media Records, M theory & Decibel Touring

29.04.2023 US Brooklyn, NY – The Monarch

30.04.2023 US Phildadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts

01.05.2023 US Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

02.05.2023 US Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

03.05.2023 US Orlando, FL – Hired

05.05.2023 US Houston, TX – Scout Bar

06.05.2023 US San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

07.05.2023 US Dallas, TX – Trees

08.05.2023 US Santa Fe, NM – Tumberoot Brewing

09.05.2023 US Phoenix, AZ – Last Exit Live

10.05.2023 US Los Angeles, CA – 1720

11.05.2023 US San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

12.05.2023 US San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

13.05.2023 US Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

14.05.2023 CA Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt

16.05.2023 US Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

17.05.2023 US Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

18.05.2023 US Joliet, IL – The Forge

19.05.2023 US Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s

20.05.2023 US Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

21.05.2023 CA Montreal, QC – Small Campus

22.05.2023 CA Quebec, QC – Source de la Martiniere

23.05.2023 US Boston, MA – Sonia

11.08.2023 BE Kortrijk – Alcatraz Metal Festival

—–

ELEINE are:

Madeleine Liljestam – vocals

Rikard Ekberg – Guitar & Vocals

Jesper Sunnhagen – drums

