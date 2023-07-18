Eleine – We Shall Remain – Album Review

Eleine – We Shall Remain

Origin: Sweden

Release: 14.07.2023

Label: Atomic Fire Records

Duration: 37:00

Genre: Symphonic Metal

Elaine have gained a good reputation in the scene in recent years. Their 2020 album Dancing In Hell was very well received by many zines, including here at Soundmagnet. Tours with the likes of Kamelot and Moonspell were the result.

Now the Swedes are reporting with their new record We Shall Remain return. The content of this is a very simple message: “We know how important an encouraging and encouraging voice is and we want our fans to feel empowered”says singer Madeleine Liljestam. So it’s about perseverance and mutual support in our current, not exactly easy times. So band and fans are there for each other and stick together, from the point of view of Elaine. Great concept, but how does it sound?

Mostly melodic

If you liked the predecessor, you will too We Shall Remain like. Because even if the Swedes are most likely settled in symphonic metal, the heavy metal roots and also black-tinged influences run like a red thread through the sound of the band. So if you think of trillerelse clichés when you hear the term “Symphonic”, you should Elaine rethink as soon as possible.

But don’t believe everything that’s on this internet. Listen too HERE even the decoupling We Are Legion and you will understand what we mean. The songs up We Shall Remain are all quite crisp and last a maximum of four and a half minutes, which sets the band apart from many other “female fronted bands” with symphonic influences.

Strong development

German-speaking fans will also join Was that all become sensitive. Despite the title, the number is only partially written in German, but it is a poem that the singer wrote in a very dark hour. The result is a kind of dark semi-ballad that you HERE can hear.

So it doesn’t matter if the rocking opener Never Forgetthe bombastic bouncer We Shall Remain or everything in between – listening to Eleine is fun, which is due to the variety offered and the skillful combination of melody and heaviness. So if this album doesn’t garner good reviews and fan acclaim again from everywhere, we’d be very surprised.

Conclusion

We Shall Remain is one of the highlights of 2023 when it comes to melodic metal with (predominantly) female vocals. Emotional, heavy and catchy – that’s how it should be. Who likes the genre and Elaine you didn’t know until now, you won’t be able to avoid the band anymore. 8,5 / 10

Line Up

Madeleine Liljestam – vocals

Rikard Ekberg – guitar, vocals

Filip Stålberg – Bass

Jesper Sunnhagen – drums

Tracklist

01. Never Forget

02. Stand By The Flame

03. We Are Legion

04. Promise Of Apocalypse

05. Blood In Their Eyes

06. Sadness

07. Through The Mist

08. Suffering

09. Was That All

10. We Shall Remain

