The passivity with which the Public Water Company handles the issue of water leaks in the bottom tunnel of the Río Grande de Chone dam is surprising and outrageous. Manabí must manage its dams.

There are two words that can summarize what happens with dams: indolence and centralism.

In four years, the cracks in the Río Grande dam doubled, from 4 to 8, according to the College of Engineers of manabí. And the other dams?

Despite this, the manager of the Public Water Company assures, from Guayaquilresponds that there is no deadline to hire a consultancy.

This consultancy is what should allow us to determine what is causing the leaks.

This is incomprehensible if one considers the matter and the time elapsed.

A reservoir is water, and water is well-managed life, but it can also become a risk to life if it is not.

“It will always be better to manage resources from close by.”

Moreover, the presence of the El Niño phenomenon should speed up decision-making, hoping that the situation will not be complicated by the water overload that the reservoir could have.

In addition, the topic is one more proof to insist that manabí It must recover the management of its water resources.

The competition was removed in the government of Rafael Correa with the disappearance of the CRM, the JRH and the CEDEM.

That competition must return to the province to a new body or return to the Provincial Government of Manabí.

It is clear that competition must be recovered with resources or funds.

Editorial from El Diario published on Saturday, July 15, 2023 in our print edition.

