International Basic Science Conference Convenes in Beijing, Drawing Top Scientists from Around the Globe

International Basic Science Conference in Beijing Brings Together World‘s Top Scientists

Beijing, China – The International Basic Science Conference kicked off on July 16, welcoming over 800 top scientists and renowned scholars from around the world. The conference, which will run until July 28, aims to facilitate academic discussions and exchanges in the fields of mathematics, theoretical physics, theoretical computer, and information science.

With the theme, “Focus on Basic Science, Leading the Future of Humanity,” the conference aims to highlight the importance of basic research and its role in shaping the future of science and technology. During the event, awards such as the Basic Science Lifetime Achievement Award and the Frontier Science Award will be presented to deserving recipients.

The International Basic Science Conference will feature over 300 overseas scientists and more than 800 domestic scholars who will delve into the cutting-edge achievements in the field of basic science. Among the attendees are world-renowned scientists, including eight Fields Medal winners, four Turing Award winners, and a Nobel Prize laureate. Additionally, more than 50 academicians from various countries will be present to deliver high-level academic reports.

A total of 500 conference reports, special academic conferences, and satellite conferences will serve as a platform for scholars to share and exchange their research findings. The conference aims to bridge the gap between domestic and foreign experts, fostering collaboration and mutual learning.

In an effort to promote basic science among the younger generation, college students specializing in basic science from universities across China will present their research results in the form of academic posters. The conference also welcomes youth representatives and individuals from various backgrounds who have a passion for basic science and support its development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of strengthening basic research to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology during the third collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on February 21, 2023. This conference serves as a significant step towards realizing this goal and positioning China as a world leader in science and technology.

The International Basic Science Conference reflects the growing significance placed on the popularization of science and technology, as well as the need for global cooperation in scientific and technological innovation. Through this event, China aims to foster collaboration and advance the frontiers of science and technology.

As the conference unfolds, participants eagerly anticipate the exchange of ideas and the invaluable knowledge that will be shared, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in the realm of basic science.

[Responsible editor: Pan Yiqiao]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

