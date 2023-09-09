Elimination Gala: Who Will Be Sent Home on ‘The 50’?

Another elimination Thursday comes to Los 50! Just two weeks before the grand finale takes place, fewer and fewer contestants are fighting to stay within the coveted El León hacienda and remain in the game for $300,000. Of the 50 celebrities who entered the Telemundo reality show on July 18, only 15 continue in the reality show. However, that number will change today, because tonight there is an elimination gala.

Tonight’s elimination gala comes after a complicated week for some of the contestants, as two of them – Ana and Polo – were banished from the Hacienda, being forced to spend two whole days in a desert, sleeping in a simple tent between the darkness and the cold.

Tonight’s elimination has caused great concern among viewers, since some of the most beloved stars in the reality show have been sentenced: Manelyk and Potro; while another batch will be at risk of elimination once the resistance challenge in the arena is carried out. Are you ready to know the list of those eliminated from The 50?

The celebrity who leaves the ranch this Thursday, September 7, after not receiving enough votes in his favor is Rey Grupero.

Complete list of eliminated

Two weeks before the grand finale, this is the complete list with all the celebrities eliminated from ‘The 50’, as of today, Thursday, September 7.

Eliminated Round 1 – July 18

– Samira Jalil

– Juan Vidal

– Julieta Grajales

Eliminated Round 2 – July 20

– Yulianna Peniche

– Jessica Stonem

– ‘La Diabla’ Fernando Noriega

– Ceci Ponce

– Shirley Arica (EXPULLED after hitting Thali García)

Round 3 of eliminations – July 24

– Alan Slim

– Asaf Torres

– Aneudy Lara

Round 4 of eliminations – July 27

– Nicky Chávez

– Thali García

Round 5 of eliminations – July 31

– Gianmarco Onestini

– Anahí Izali

– Ojani Noah

– Isabella Sierra

Round 6 of Eliminations – August

– Adriano Zendejas

– Salvador Zerboni

– Jessica Coch

Round 7 of eliminations – August 7

– Luisa Fernanda Cataño

– Daniela Tapia

Round 8 of eliminations – August 10

– Sebastián Caicedo

– Juan Pablo Llano

Round 9 – August 14

– Manelyk Gónzalez

– Dania Mendez

Round 10 of eliminations – August 17

– Manelyk Gónzalez

– Dania Mendez

Round 11 – August 21

– Manelyk Gónzalez

– Dania Mendez

Round 12 eliminated – August 24

– Manelyk Gónzalez

– Dania Mendez

Round 13 – August 29

– Luis ‘Suavecito’

– Julio Ron

– José Ramos

Round 14 eliminated – August 31

– Luis ‘Suavecito’

– Julio Ron

– José Ramos

Round 15 – September 4

Round 16 – September 7

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

