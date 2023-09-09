Banco BHD Finances $8.9 Million for Hotel Project TRYP by Wyndham Punta Cana

Banco BHD has announced that it will be providing financing of US$ 8,900,000 to Bio Investment Group for the construction and launch of the TRYP by Wyndham Punta Cana hotel project. The project is sponsored by Grupo La Chapelle and Coral Hospitality Corp S.A., with Coral Hospitality Corp acting as the hotel operator.

The financing contract was signed by Luis Molina Maríñez, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Banking at Banco BHD, Ricardo Felipe, partner-vice president of Coral Hospitality Corp, Nigel La Chapelle, president of Bio Investment Group, and Bervely Ovalles de La Chapelle, vice president of Bio Investment Group.

Molina Maríñez expressed the bank’s commitment to supporting the development of the country, stating that they go beyond traditional banking businesses to accompany and advise clients on their projects in dynamic sectors such as tourism. He expressed their pleasure in being able to support the TRYP by Wyndham Punta Cana project.

Felipe, on the other hand, stated that their continued contribution and experience in improving the culture of service for tourists visiting the Punta Cana area reaffirmed the trust of investors in their company for operating a hotel of this category.

The TRYP by Wyndham Punta Cana is scheduled to begin operations in December 2024 and will feature 97 rooms and a commercial area of ​​2,200 square meters. The hotel, located on the Eastern Tourist Boulevard, will offer amenities such as a lobby bar, executive restaurant, swimming pool, gym, meeting and business center, free Wi-Fi, and underground parking for guests and visitors.

In addition to the executives who signed the financing contract, representatives from Banco BHD, Bio Investment Group, Grupo La Chapelle, and Coral Hospitality Corp were present at the ceremony.

The publication process is now complete.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

