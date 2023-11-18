Elizabeth Gutiérrez Expresses Love for William Levy in Public Message!

After years of keeping their relationship private, Elizabeth Gutiérrez has shared a romantic public message to her long-time partner William Levy. The actress took to social media to express her love and admiration for Levy, marking a rare public display of affection for the couple.

Gutiérrez shared a heartfelt message alongside a photo of herself and Levy, captioned with “Mi amor” and a heart emoji. The public declaration of love has captured the attention of fans and media outlets, with many celebrating the couple’s strong bond.

The message comes as a surprise to fans, as Gutiérrez and Levy have typically kept their personal lives out of the spotlight. However, the actress’s public display of affection has warmed the hearts of fans and served as a reminder of the couple’s enduring love.

Fans and followers have flooded the comments section with messages of support and admiration for the couple. Many have expressed their happiness at seeing Gutiérrez and Levy openly sharing their love with the world. The romantic gesture has also sparked speculation about a possible upcoming project or event that the couple may be celebrating.

Gutiérrez and Levy have been in a relationship for over a decade and share two children together. Their enduring love and commitment to each other has made them one of the most beloved celebrity couples in the entertainment industry.

As fans continue to swoon over Gutiérrez’s romantic message, it’s clear that the couple’s love story has captured the hearts of many. Whether they are gracing the red carpet or sharing intimate moments on social media, Gutiérrez and Levy’s love continues to inspire and enchant fans around the world.