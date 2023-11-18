Kansas City Royals Sign Four Players to Minor League Contracts, Including Luis Cessa

The Kansas City Royals have made some moves to strengthen their roster, signing four players to minor league contracts. The most notable signing is right-handed pitcher Luis Cessa, who has experience in the Major Leagues with the New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds. Cessa, 31, has pitched in 208 games in the Majors since 2016 and had a standout season in 2021 with a 2.51 ERA in relief. However, his performance dipped in 2022 and 2023, leading to his release from the Cincinnati Reds organization in May 2023.

The Royals are hopeful that Cessa can regain his form and compete for a spot in the bullpen or rotation in 2024. The team is looking to improve its pitching, as they had the worst ERA in the American League in 2023. Cessa could prove to be a low-risk, low-cost option for the Royals, who are not expected to spend much in the offseason.

In addition to Cessa, the Royals also signed left-hander Austin Cox, catcher Logan Porter, and outfielder Diego Hernández to minor league contracts. All three players were part of the organization last season and will look to make an impact in the upcoming season.

The Royals announced the signings on Saturday, and fans are eager to see how these players will contribute to the team in 2024.

