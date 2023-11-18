Home » Urgent Boil Water Advisory Issued in Sturgis, Kentucky
Urgent Boil Water Advisory Issued in Sturgis, Kentucky

The city of Sturgis, Kentucky is currently facing a critical situation as residents and those living in nearby areas have been cautioned to boil their water. This precautionary measure has been put in place due to urgent leaks, requiring immediate action from emergency management leaders to address the issue and restore safe and clean water to the community.

In light of this situation, residents affected by the boil water advisory are strongly advised to take necessary precautions. Boiling water before consumption is crucial, as it eliminates any potential harmful bacteria or organisms that may be present. Additionally, using bottled water for drinking, cooking, and preparing food is a suitable alternative during this time.

While we understand that this may cause inconvenience and frustration, the safety and well-being of the community are of utmost importance. The city of Sturgis is actively monitoring progress and will provide updates to residents as soon as the issue is resolved.

FAQ:
Q: What areas are affected by the boil water notice in Sturgis, Kentucky?
A: The advisory affects residents in the city of Sturgis, as well as those who live near the airport, in Grangertown and in the Caseyville area.

Q: Why is it necessary to boil water during the advisory?
A: Boiling water eliminates any harmful bacteria or organisms that may be present, ensuring its safety for consumption.

Q: Can bottled water be used as an alternative during the advisory?
A: Yes, using bottled water for drinking, cooking and food preparation is a suitable alternative to ensure safety.

Q: How long will the boil water notice last?
A: The City of Sturgis is actively working to resolve the issue and will provide updates to residents as soon as the situation is resolved. It is recommended to follow the notice until you receive official confirmation.

Q: Where can I find more information about progress in solving the water problem in Sturgis?
A: Stay connected to trusted local news sources and official channels for the latest updates on restoring safe water in Sturgis, Kentucky.

