Liceo Celedón will commemorate its 118 years of history in Santa Marta

The Liceo Celedón, a national monument and a historic educational institution in Santa Marta, will celebrate its 118th anniversary on Friday, November 24.

The rector of the Celedón High School, Gloria Larios Jimenezhas announced a series of events to commemorate this important date and demonstrate that the institution is still fully operational.

The first activity will be a general cleaning day throughout the school on Wednesday, November 22. This event will not only improve the school environment, but will also foster a sense of community and responsibility among students.

The culminating event of the week will be a caravan throughout the city on the school’s anniversary, Friday, November 24. The caravan will have a The car will go and travel through the streets of Santa Marta to celebrate the legacy of the Liceo Celedón and to send a clear message: The Liceo Celedón remains open and continues to be a pillar of education in the city.

Rector Jiménez invited all Samarios to join the celebrations and support the Liceo Celedón in its mission to restore the values ​​of comprehensive and quality education that made the institution great in the 70s.

The celebration of Liceo Celedón’s 118th anniversary is a testament to its rich history and continued commitment to educational excellence.

