Music School in Marseille received instruments

The Casa de la Cultura in Marseille received an important endowment of resources to strengthen the musical training processes thanks to the election of the citizens in the Participatory Budget of the 2018 validity. The Governor of Risaralda and the Municipal Mayor’s Office made a massive delivery of instruments, elements and accessories to the School of Music, which will allow a better development in artistic training spaces.

The delivery of the endowment was carried out jointly between the department and the municipality, thanks to a modification to an Ordinance that allowed the resources of the democratic exercise of previous vigencies to be recovered. The delivered instruments included percussion, pianos, electric bass, microphones, cables, lyres, pineapples, music stands, chairs, complementary accessories, wind instruments and accordions.

The endowment benefited the processes of the Symphonic Band, the Orchestra, the Vallenata Group and the Marching Band, as well as the decentralization of culture towards rural villages, with the purchase of musical initiation kits.

The total investment destined for the acquisition of these elements was 253 million 620 thousand pesos, with a contribution from the territorial entity for 41 million 500 thousand pesos, which allowed the purchase of the implementation, meeting the needs evidenced by the musical instructors who lead the groups. training in the locality, who have been guarantors of compliance with the benefits of the project.