Giroud’s penalty to be repeated? Was there Leao’s penalty? Spalletti’s protests in Napoli-Milan- breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

Juan Jesus seems to enter the area first of all on Giroud’s spot kick, while strong doubts that there was Leao’s foul on Lozano

Giroud’s missed penalty in the first half, in the 22nd minute, on a 0-0 score, is causing discussion. There are no doubts about the awarding of the penalty by the Polish Marciniak, for a foul by Mario Rui on Rafael Leao in the area, but due to the presence of Juan Jesus in the area, before the Frenchman’s shot from 11 meters was blocked by Meret. On social networks there are many Rossoneri fans who have asked for the penalty to be repeated. However, in this case, the Var protocol must be called into question, il Var handbook.

The explanation: what the rule says

Inside it clearly states that the penalty must be repeated for encroachment (early entry of a player into the penalty area) only if whoever enters the area has at least one foot on the ground at the time of the shot. Attention: to be precise, the part of the body that touches the ground is the proof. Basically, the projection alone is not valid: in this case Juan Jesus had one foot outside the area, while the other was inside but raised above the ground. Which is why the decision not to repeat the penalty is correct.

Leao on Lozano: penalty? Spalletti: Very clear, you can’t help but see

For their part, however, Napoli fans recriminate for contact in the area between Rafael Leao and Lozano, in the Rossoneri area, in the 37th minute. On this occasion Marciniak made him run and the Var then confirmed his decision, but some doubts remain about the contact: It was a very clear penalty – Spalletti then reiterated confidently in the post match – he really likes it ankle. He looks great on replays. He risks twisting his ankle. It’s a penalty you can’t miss. A very strict one for us.

April 18, 2023 (change April 19, 2023 | 00:02)

