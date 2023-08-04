Home » Natural disasters skyrocket the cost of insurance for wind and solar farms
News

Natural disasters skyrocket the cost of insurance for wind and solar farms

by admin
Natural disasters skyrocket the cost of insurance for wind and solar farms

This situation jeopardizes efforts to curb climate change.

Large losses from natural disasters have skyrocketed insurance prices for wind and solar farms, threatening efforts to stop climate change since these infrastructures are crucial against greenhouse gas emissions, according to some experts cited by Bloomberg.

Insurance premiums for solar plants recorded last year a increase of up to 50% in the US, which leads the list of countries most affected by climate catastrophes.

Faced with this rise in costs, some renewable energy companies have suspended some of their projects in risk areas. Global solar power developer and operator Lightsource BP has so far avoided developing power projects on the US Gulf Coast due to the threat of hurricanes. For its part, the company SB Energy has given up signing lease contracts or acquiring some projects in the initial phase in Texas and the US Midwest due to the risk posed by hailstorms.

In addition to rising insurance premiums, insurers have limited your coverage to $10 million for high-risk areas, forcing large projects to resort to multiple insurance companies.

The increase in insurance prices affects not only the US, but also Italy and Japanwhere the average cost is the highest in the world due to the risks of natural disasters.

See also  What will be the fiscal cost of the voucher for mothers with up to three children?

You may also like

Relive the goals of the victory of Atlético...

Be Prepared for Heavy Rains and Heat in...

Mexico: We document – investigative commission stops work

Government registers decrease in road accident statistics so...

New Valledupar STAR would cost $442,679 million

EQS News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividends Page...

And the real proposals? Recommendations to vote well

Zhejiang Public Security Launches Successful Crackdown on Criminal...

Purchase of scrap in Recklinghausen: The role of...

Guerrero and Trindade, news of the resumption of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy