From: Langfang Daily

News from our newspaper (Reporter Wang Na) On the evening of October 19, after listening to the video scheduling meeting of the provincial response to the epidemic, Li Guoyong, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, immediately organized a meeting to thoroughly implement the spirit of the provincial meeting, analyze and judge the current epidemic situation, Arrange and deploy the next key tasks. Mu Weili, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that epidemic prevention and control cannot tolerate any slack, and must always keep a clear head. All departments at all levels must fully implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial party committee and government, tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control at all times, maintain a good state, strengthen responsibility, and optimize epidemic prevention and control according to the situation and the time. Measures to strictly control the epidemic situation, ensure the health and safety of the people, and the overall social harmony and stability.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to continue to strengthen risk investigations, make good use of big data comparisons, regional investigations and other means to guide people returning to the corridor to take the initiative to report, accurately grasp the information of risk personnel, and scientifically implement classified management and control measures. Nucleic acid testing should be carefully organized, the sampling process should be optimized, and operations should be strictly regulated to ensure quality and efficiency, so as to ensure that all tests should be checked and no one is missed, so as to effectively play the role of the “outpost” of nucleic acid testing and improve the ability of “early detection”. It is necessary to pay close attention to the prevention and control of epidemics in colleges and universities, strengthen the coordination between territories, colleges and universities, and special classes, review and deduce all aspects of epidemic prevention, comprehensively investigate potential risks, resolutely plug prevention and control loopholes, and build a strong defense line for campus epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to pay close attention to the implementation of responsibilities, and the main leaders of relevant departments in various places must take the lead in the front line, guide and inspect the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures, find and solve problems in a timely manner, and draw inferences from each other. The Epidemic Prevention and Control Network, earnestly fulfills the responsibility of defending the soil, the responsibility of the soil, and the responsibility of the soil.

The meeting is held in the form of a video conference. Each county (city, district), Langfang Development Zone, and Langfang Airport Economic Zone will set up branch venues. City leaders Sun Lina, Zhang Chunyan, Ding Ling, Zhao Jingbo and Li Qingtao attended the meeting.