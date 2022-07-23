Listen to the audio version of the article

In Italy, on 22 July, another 71,075 cases and 155 victims of Covid were registered. This was reported by the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours, 341,191 swabs were performed, for a positivity rate of 20.8%. Compared to the same day of a week, when there were 96,384 cases, there is a decrease of -26.3% in infections. The positivity rate is in turn down by 15.5% compared to 24.65% 7 days ago. There are 405 patients in intensive care, with 43 daily admissions. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 10,944, 40 less than on 21 July.

In Tuscany 3,632 cases

In Tuscany there are 3,632 new Covid cases (796 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,836 by rapid antigen test) recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,312,242 since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 1,205,860 (91.9% of total cases). Today 2,299 molecular swabs and 16,919 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 18.9% were positive.

On the other hand, 4,659 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 78% were positive. The currently positive are 96,042 today, + 1% compared to yesterday. There are 779 hospitalized (10 fewer than yesterday), of which 27 in intensive care (1 more). Today there are 10 new deaths: 5 men and 5 women with an average age of 84.2 years. These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. The average age of 3,632 new positives today is around 50 years (12% are under 20, 16% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 30% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

In Fvg 1,780 new cases, 3 deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, out of a total of 7,736 tests and swabs, 1,780 positivity to Covid 19 were found. In detail, 382 new infections were detected on 2,499 molecular swabs. In addition, 5,237 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 1,398 cases have emerged. There are 4 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments are 284. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin. Today the deaths of 3 people are recorded, according to the following territorial subdivision: 1 in Trieste; 1 in Udine; 1st Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,212: 1,299 in Trieste, 2,438 in Udine, 992 in Pordenone and 483 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 440,733 people have been positive.

In Veneto 7,484 new cases and 9 deaths

There are 7,484 new cases of contagion registered in Veneto in the last 24 hours and 9 deaths. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Veneto Region on the covid trend.