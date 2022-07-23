Home Sports World fencing 2022, Italy wins gold with women’s team foil – Sport
World fencing 2022, Italy wins gold with women's team foil – Sport

World fencing 2022, Italy wins gold with women’s team foil – Sport

Cairo (Egypt), July 22, 2022 – On the penultimate day of the fencing world championships underway in Cairoin Egypt, has finally arrived there Italy’s first gold medal, which is added to the three silvers and two bronzes won by the Italian troop in recent days. They were the ones who put it around their necks the girls of the team foil who have broken a world fast that lasted for five years, precisely since the 2017 Leipzig World Cup.

Arianna Rigo, Martina Favaretto, Francesca Palumbo e Alice Volpi they accomplished a real feat and, after eliminating Poland (45-26) in the quarterfinals and Japan at the end of a very tight semi-final ended 45-37, they put the icing on their delicious cake by knocking out the battleship as well United States with a peremptory 45-27. Started a little quietly, the blues soon adjusted their aim and, once the overtaking arrow was put in, they started a ride that also made vain the shots of the Olympian Lee KIefer and was closed with the winning jabs by Arianna Errigo.

