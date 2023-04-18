Boris Kollár is in China, canceled the planned visit to Huawei and believes that Beijing will not send weapons to Russia

The speaker of the parliament, Boris Kollár, is in China this week together with the members of We Are Family and Smer a Hlas. In Shanghai, he should go to the controversial company Huawei and have lunch with its representatives. The meeting was also included in the official program, but in the end it was cancelled.

According to the response of his office, our second highest constitutional official did not intend to address in China the issue of its alliance with Russia, which attacked Ukraine, although this is one of the main topics of current Chinese foreign policy.

Kollar: We talked about peace

After Tuesday’s meeting with the chairman of the All-China People’s Congress, Chao Lechi, in Beijing, Kollár said that he also mentioned the war in Ukraine at the meeting. “We talked about peace. For me, it was very important when Mr. President clearly said that China respects the territorial integrity of any country in the world,” Kollár said.

“I caught in the media that China has declared that it will not supply weapon systems to Russia, I welcome it and I firmly believe that it will follow through,” said the Speaker of the Slovak Parliament to the reporter of the TASR agency, who is with him in China.

It was not clear from his words whether Kollar directly asked Chinese officials whether Beijing would supply weapons to Russia.

China is an ally of Russia, although it does not militarily support its aggression in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the European Union, the USA and NATO have been trying to convince China to renounce its alliance with Vladimir Putin and not to help him economically.

Kollár is in China with Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Peter Pčolinsky (We Are Family), MPs of his movement Miloš Svrček and Jozef Šimko, MP of Sme Rodia Martin Borguľ, Smer MPs Marián Kéry and Maroš Kondrót, and Richard Raši from Hlas.

