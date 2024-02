SdM News, the first web news program dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, dedicates the second episode of November to the Valtellina Wine Trail which last weekend blew out its 10th candle, setting a new attendance record: 4350 competitors from 43 different countries.

For you the most beautiful images and hot interviews with the winners on the 3 distances of 42, 21 and 13km… Enjoy your viewing!!

