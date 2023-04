Lamb is just as much a part of Easter as Easter eggs. Both are symbols of the awakening nature and the approaching spring. The WDR television chefs Martina and Moritz take the shoulder this time. A roast that many do not dare to eat. It provides particularly juicy meat and is not as big and expensive as the leg. The two show how you can easily prepare an Easter menu so that you don’t have to be stressed before eating with guests.