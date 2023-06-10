ELVENPATH – Faith Trough The Fire

ELVENPATH

Faith Through The Fire

(Heavy Metal | Power Metal) Label: The Port Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 09.06.2023

Elegy

Master of the blackest depths, satansplain to me

Must we face the final battle for our liberty

If we lose it are we lost to heaven evermore

Soldiers of eternity in an unholy war

I foresee the darkest future

Mankind’s nightmares will come true

Feelings replaced by computers

No release for me or you

Satan’s plan, it is Satan’s plan[quote]

ELVENPATH can be regarded as real veterans with more than 20 years of experience, unfortunately the Frankfurters, despite constant hard work and successful albums, still fly far too much under the radar. But mastermind Til Oberboßel, who is also responsible for the metal opera project LUCID DREAMING operates, does not let it get you down. Not even that you had to compensate for two departures. Quite the contrary, because the Hessen’s fifth album “Faith Through The Fire” comes with old strength, a new drummer, a new guitarist and new freshness.

After what is probably the weirdest intro in Heavy Metal history called “Overture Of Steel”, in which two metal freaks who sound like robes talk shop about the new ELVENPATH album, things really get going. In the course of the game there is everything a Heavy Metal heart desires, and the men and women around fronter Dragutin make no secret of their role models, they definitely are IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST and MANOWAR hot, but the German metal scene also plays a certain role here. And yet ELVENPATH have proven several times that they have their own style. In the almost 50 minutes, hymns and bangers are offered, which are sometimes solemn and pathetic, sometimes quickly squint in the direction of Power Metal, are catchy and each bring their own charm.

Despite the funny intro, which is followed by an equivalent outro towards the end, the gentlemen also approach serious topics with a wink. At the beginning of “Satan’s Final” plan, a distorted voice of a completely insane slob is allowed to ramble on about politicians sucking the blood of children, whereas the heavy power thrash thunderstorm “All Across The Universe” or the true metal piece “Hail The Hammer And Warrior Wind”, which encourages the listener to yell “Hail!” with outstretched fists, wonderfully firing off genre clichés.

Also interesting is the pure bass instrumental “Ocras Agus Neart”, which seems quite courageous, but also the playful title track and the epic 9-minute “Silesian Winter”, in which clean guitars are used again and again and provide tension, are more as successful. The finale is a genuine 80s up-tempo banger with Thrash elements and a double-bass thunderstorm called “The Smoke That Thunders”. The whole thing is rounded off by a production of ACCEPT Guitarist Uwe Lulis, who managed to transport good old 80s metal feeling into the here and now powerfully and yet transparently.

Those who have liked ELVENPATH’s work so far will not be disappointed at all, but all other heavy/power freaks will also get their money’s worth here. “Faith Through Fire” offers all trademarks and clichés, but sounds wonderfully fresh, lively and entertaining.

Tracklist “Faith Through The Fire”:

1. Overture Of Steel

2. Shajan – Legend Of the White Wolf

3. Satan’s Plan

4. All Across The Universe

5. Hunger And Strength

6. The Famine Year

7. Faith Through The Fire

8. Hail the Hammer And Warrior Wind

9. Silesian Winter

10. The Smoke That Thunders

11. Epicogue

Total playing time: 49:57

