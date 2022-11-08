ROMA – How much do we know about electric drive? If they were to entrust any of us with an electric car, would we be able to drive it with the same ease with which we drive a petrol or diesel one? These are the questions that lie behind “Citroen Electric Driving License”, a nice and useful initiative with which the French company tests our culture of electrification, while at the same time offering an attractive promotion on some zero-emission models.

Available on the official Citroen website and inspired by the real driving license, the game consists of a theoretical and a practical session. The first is a quiz that has a dual purpose: on the one hand to introduce the basic notions on the world of electrification, on the other to generate awareness of the advantages of a sustainable choice. There are 6 questions to answer, such as: “How much do you save compared to a similar model with a heat engine?”; or “what is the best driving style?”.

Once the quiz is completed, the “practical” part arrives: just book a test drive at the dealership to receive the Citroen Electric License, as well as benefit from a 400 euro discount on the purchase of 6 models, namely: Ë-C4 electric, Ë-C4 X electric, New C5 Aircross Hybrid Plug-In SUV, New C5 X Hybrid Plug-In, electric Ë-Berlingo, electric Ë-Spacetourer.