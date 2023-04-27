Dollar today: the blue starts calmer after losing 21 pesos in yesterday’s wheel

The blue dollar opens a new session with the slightly calmer spirits rcompared to the beginning of this week in which he was seen in a frenetic rise. Already in the wheel of Wednesday it closed at $474, which marked a decrease of more than 20 pesos compared to the previous day.

At the opening of this Thursday, it continues at the closing levels of yesterday, quoting the informal $474 for sale and $469 for purchase.

While the Dollar Stock Market quotes $445.75 for purchase and $445.75 for sale.

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the price of this Thursday, April 27, 2023

For his part, he Counted with Liqui operates in $446.99 to buy and $446.99 to sell.

Regarding the strong raise that the informal currency operates these daysit is worth considering that ewhat about 2023the blue accumulate a raise of $128 (+37%) after closing 2022 at $346.

a bit of background

After a strong intervention by the Government, the informal dollar registered the biggest fall in nine months and was located at $474 for sale, with a gap of 113.9% with the official one.

In the battle to stop the rise of the dollar, the BCRA parted with US$49 million in the MULC. In addition, this balance was influenced by the fact that lower foreign currency income from the agricultural dollar was recorded. In this aspect, operations were registered for only US$ 35.4 million.

Regarding the behavior of financial dollars, yesterday the CCL dollar registered a new rise of $3.27 (0.7%) and reached $469.24 (gap of 111.8%).

For its part, the MEP dollar fell $1.07 (0.2%) to end at $446.43 (spread of 101.5%).

A week of running for the parallel that begins to calm down gradually.

And while everyone is looking at the dollar…

The Buenos Aires stock market continued yesterday with its bullish streak in the midst of the drop in the dollar. He leading index S&P Merval de Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos (BYMA) rose 0.57% to 304,796.96 units for the third consecutive round, after reaching its intraday historical maximum in pesos of 306,299.59.

For his part, the Merval started the wheel in low and then reversed the fall in the last operations of the day.

The species that increased were those of Semino, 16.28%, followed by Ternium 5.97%, Molinos Río de la Plata 5.54%Grupo Clarín 4.07% and Telecom 3.71%.

The biggest casualties affected the roles of Inversora Juramento, which lost 5.98%, Autopistas del Sol with 5.26%Central Costanera 4.89%, Havana 4.08% and Ledesma 3.60%.

the aShares of Argentine companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange posted the majority of gains, led by Transportadora Gas del Sur, with a rise of 4.8%.

In it segment of bonds in dollars registered increases of up to 1.6%while titles in pesos operated with falls of up to 1%.

The Bonares closed between falls of 4% and rises of 0.2%, and the main falls were the AL29 of 4%, the AE38 with 2.6% and the AL35 with 2.3%.

In the titles in pesos, the CER bonds had mixed closings between falls of 2.8% and increases of 5.3%, while the Lecer yielded 0.7%.

LR