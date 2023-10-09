EMPTY BEHAVIOR 24SS Show Challenges Traditional Fashion Norms with Reversed Identities

EMPTY BEHAVIOR Redefines Fashion Shows with Unique Concept at Palais de Tokyo

Paris, France – EMPTY BEHAVIOR, a renowned fashion brand known for its innovative and boundary-breaking approach, hosted a groundbreaking fashion show at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. The show, titled EMPTY BEHAVIOR 24SS, challenged the traditional format of fashion shows and redefined the identities of models and guests.

Upon entering the Palais de Tokyo, guests were handed a blank business card by EMPTY BEHAVIOR (EB). This bold move immediately stripped away the preconceived notions of attendees’ identities, leaving everyone in a state of anonymity and curiosity about the event. The show aimed to disrupt the conventional show experience and break the mold of fashion presentations.

Unlike traditional runway shows with models walking on the T stage and guests observing from both sides, EMPTY BEHAVIOR 24SS took a different direction. As guests settled down, they realized that they were the real models, while the individuals sitting on both sides of the T stage were actually wearing EMPTY BEHAVIOR designs. The show effectively reversed the roles, further blurring the lines between guests and models.

The staff members involved in the show also sported EMPTY BEHAVIOR 24SS attire and sat alongside the runway. They wore headgear featuring the faces of the brand’s managers, symbolically transferring their identities to the show. The unique concept embodied EMPTY BEHAVIOR’s brand philosophy, proclaiming that “everything is virtual, everything is allowed.” It aimed to convey the idea that all forms of creativity are embraced, while embedding a sense of bold experimentation and classical humanistic spirit within the brand.

One highlight of the show was the introduction of WEEK STUDIO’s art installation furniture floor lamp. Inspired by the iconic dagger-root motif of the EMPTY BEHAVIOR brand, the lamp was crafted using high-quality ebony and North American oak, providing a visually stunning addition to the showcase. It will continue to be exhibited at the boon gallery after the show, giving attendees a chance to admire it up close.

The first EMPTY BEHAVIOR PFW 24SS show came to a successful conclusion at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, leaving attendees inspired and eager for the brand’s next venture. EMPTY BEHAVIOR continues to push the boundaries of fashion and express the attitude of the creator of the times.

As the fashion industry enters a new era, EMPTY BEHAVIOR maintains its position as a trendsetter, challenging the norms and redefining what it means to present fashion to the world. The brand’s unique approach continues to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact on the industry as a whole.

