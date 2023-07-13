Julián Gil Announces Retirement from American Celebrity Reality Show ‘Sit Down Who Can’ for New Project in Mexico

Title: Julián Gil Announces Retirement from American Celebrity Reality Show ‘Sit Down Who Can’

Date: July 12, 2023

Just one month after celebrating the one-year anniversary of the premiere of the American celebrity reality show ‘Sit Down Who Can’, presenter and guiding leader Julián Gil has shocked fans by announcing his retirement from the entertainment space. The news came as a surprise to many who were captivated by Gil’s charismatic hosting style and his ability to attract a wide audience.

For nearly a year, Gil animated and welcomed viewers to the program, successfully establishing its presence in the Miami television landscape and gaining followers beyond its local reach. However, it was recently through his Instagram account that the actor revealed the reasons behind his decision to part ways with the Unimas network.

In a heartfelt message, Gil stated, “Hello family, I know that I owed you this message, the truth is that I did not know where to start or when to do it. I am in Mexico, at home, and have had time to process a lot of information and many feelings. Friday was my last show.” The actor admitted that saying goodbye on that day was not easy for him, as the past two weeks had been particularly challenging due to mixed emotions and the significance of the show in his life.

Gil then revealed that he is embarking on a new project in Mexico, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to share more details about it. “I’ll be able to tell you about that project on Monday or Tuesday,” he teased. Explaining that he has been involved in the casting process for this important career venture for over two years, Gil expressed his gratitude to the entire team of professionals he worked with and extended his best wishes for their future endeavors.

As fans eagerly anticipate Gil’s upcoming project, the charismatic presenter remains appreciative of the support and loyalty he has received throughout his time on ‘Sit Down Who Can’. With his departure marking the end of an era for both Gil and the show, viewers are left wondering who will fill his shoes and take on the mantle of leading the panelists.

Despite the bittersweet news, it is clear that Julián Gil’s legacy in the entertainment industry will continue to thrive, as he ventures into new territory and seeks further success in Mexico.

