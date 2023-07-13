Title: Controversial Penalty Mars United States vs. Panama Semifinal Clash in Gold Cup 2023

Subtitle: Panama Advances to the Final Despite Tense Encounter

Date: July 12, 2023

In a highly anticipated semifinal match of the Gold Cup 2023, a controversial penalty call added drama and tension to the clash between the United States and Panama. The incident, which occurred during regulation time, resulted in a missed penalty for Panama and ultimately impacted the outcome of the game.

ESPN and ESPN Deportes reported on the controversial unscored penalty, which left fans and pundits divided. The decision created an uproar, further fueling the growing controversy surrounding the tournament.

Despite the contentious call, the match ended in a 1-1 draw after full time, leading to extra time and ultimately a penalty shootout. Both teams demonstrated their determination and skill throughout the encounter, setting the stage for an intense battle.

Panama showcased their resilience by securing their spot in the final, prevailing in the penalty shootout against the United States. Their victory adds an exciting twist to the tournament, highlighting the competitiveness and unpredictability of the Gold Cup.

Sporting News provided a comprehensive summary of the match, showcasing the highlights and key moments that shaped the semifinal clash. The report emphasized the significance of the missed penalty, as it may have potentially altered the outcome of the game.

As tensions escalated on the field, fans eagerly followed the match through live coverage on TUDN, TUDN USA, and Google News. The sports media outlets offered fans extensive analysis, expert opinions, and a detailed breakdown of the match and its implications.

The current controversy adds to the legacy of the Gold Cup tournament, renowned for its memorable moments and thrilling encounters. With Panama securing their place in the final, fans eagerly anticipate the highly-anticipated title clash.

As the tournament comes to a close, the United States and Panama will be remembered for their hard-fought semifinal match and the controversy that surrounded it. The Gold Cup 2023 continues to captivate football fans worldwide, setting the stage for an exhilarating finale that will determine the crowned champions.

