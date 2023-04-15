Ending your partnership with adidas? Heavy news that NIGO officially signed Nike

NIGO, who has absolute influence in the history of streetwear, is not only known as the founder of Bape and Human Made, but also currently serves as the creative director of the fashion brand KENZO.

According to the “Complex” report, not long ago NIGO was spotted wearing Nike Go FlyEase by sharp-eyed netizens because of a photo taken with friends Pharrell Williams and VERDY, which sparked heated discussions on the Internet. Reached an agreement with Nike to formally sign the contract, which indirectly means that it has ended its more than 20-year cooperative relationship with adidas, and the content shocked the industry as soon as it came out.

In addition, relevant people also added that the new partners have started to create the first joint sneakers, but the cooperation between the two parties is still in the early stage, and it is expected that the product will not be released until 2024 at the earliest. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.