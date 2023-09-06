Endstille – DetoNation – Album Review

Endstille – DetoNation

Origin: Germany

Release: 25.08.2023

Label: Van Records

Duration: 46:39

Genre: Black Metal

For a long decade it was quiet around the boys from the far north. Although a new album was announced in 2015 and arguably already finished, it felt loud screamer Zingultus not properly and thus became The end of Germany put on shelf P and working on a new album.

Have now Finalize probably found all the right components for the desired style and DetoNation is ready for the frontal attack on the listener masses.

A band that really shows balls

Coming back to why the album announced in 2015 hasn’t been released: Only bands that feel their music and work very professionally prove these balls. In addition, they have From Records found the right patent label for their purposes.

The album DetoNation opens with the uncompromising New World Letharywhich shows that Finalize still stands for merciless black metal. Especially the razor-sharp riffs packed in the dissonant melodies stand out with a merciless force.

The brutal hits you like a musical sledgehammer Jericho Howls before. HERE you can convince yourself of this intensive work. I think that’s how aggressive you are Finalize since their reference work dominance no longer heard. In addition, the album is also very varied.

The tempo varies without any idling

The tempo varies, but does not become idle, but instead enlivens the listening pleasure. the driving Tochnit Aleph stands for this flexibility in songwriting. Musically, the band has made another big leap forward for me and compresses the strengths of each band member. in the mighty Vigilante Justice strikes the hour of bassist I’m bleeding, because the song has a consistently nice bass line. Brilliant number!

Zingultus also does a great job and is still one of the brightest stars in the Black Metal sky. He can freeze the blood in your veins with his infernal screams. With this he emphasizes the majestic Victorious to the throne of the album. This track excels with its sublime moments, its dystopian melodies while retaining the aggressiveness typical of the band. The strong thing should appear live in every set of the Norddeutsche.

All in all there are no hangers on DetoNation and the band proves how merciless black metal can be without frills. In addition, the disc conjures up a satisfied grin on the face of every long-time follower in terms of sound technology. I’m just saying raw sound combined with hatred and coldness.

Conclusion

Finalize come back better than expected. DetoNation is a musical look at the band’s past, but retains the necessary freshness. Here you can see how good the long break has done them. The perfect black metal soundtrack for a wet and cold autumn evening. The fans will love it and I have merciless ones 9 / 10

Line Up

Zingultus – Life

L. Wachtfels – guitars

Blood – Bass

Mayhemic Destructor – drums

Tracklist

01. New World Lethargy

02. Jericho Howls

03. Tochnit Aleph

04. Destined To Silence

05. Vigilante Justice

06. Pro Patria Mori

07. Victorious

08. DetoNation

09. Final Silence (World War)

