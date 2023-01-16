Hu Yi, a reporter from Red Net Moment, reports from Changsha

The 2023 Spring Festival file is about to officially kick off, and 7 fixed-file films are now ready to go, and various posters and trailers also make the audience dizzy. Recently, the Hunan Film Industry Association, together with Hongwang, Hunan Movie Channel, and Tao Piao Piao, launched the “Watching Movies and Happy New Year Together” Spring Festival movie viewing promotional activity.

Speaking of the Spring Festival, every household must have a sumptuous New Year’s Eve dinner. Yang Xi, Deputy General Manager of Central China Operations of Bona Cinema Line, said that the cinema also prepared a sumptuous Spring Festival feast for movie fans and friends. Up to now, 7 films have been officially announced for the Spring Festival: “The Wandering Earth 2”, “Man Jianghong”, “Deep Sea”, “Unnamed”, “Exchanging Life”, “Chinese Ping Pong Jedi Counterattack”, “Bear Infested·Stay with me “Bear Core”” , the types of films are rich and reasonable, with themes, science fiction, costumes, funny, suspense, animation, rich themes, and various types, suitable for different audiences.

Yang Xi said that in order to better meet the upcoming Spring Festival, the Bona Cinema Line Changsha region has also optimized and adjusted its policies, including stocking, which is 1.5 times the data of the same period last year; the number of employees has increased. Cinema staff are here to better serve movie fans; in terms of business hours, they open earlier in the morning and close later in the evening to extend the business hours, allowing audiences to have more choices.