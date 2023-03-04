ENSLAVED

Heimdal

(Post-Black Metal | Progressive Metal) Label: Nuclear Blast

Format: (LP)

Release: 03.03.2023



Heimdall (Old Norse Heimdallr, Heimdalr or Heimdali) is a god from the gods of the Aesir in Norse mythology, who is depicted as the guardian of the gods. Heimdall was “born on the edge of the earth” to nine mothers who are nine giant sisters. “ Wikipedia

That the visionaries of ENSLAVED Having a soft spot for the north is no surprise, nor is it that the Norwegian Black Metallers have always had more modern, creative and courageous approaches than some of their colleagues is known. “Heimdal” could still make some Black Metal fans turn up their noses, but at the same time bring their own fans into raptures.

If you think of Idris Elba and his likeable version of the Guardian of the Rainbow Bridge, also known as Bifröst, or the less likeable version from God Of War Ragnarök when you think of “Heimdal”, you shouldn’t blame them, but the Norwegians are closer to that here Mythology.

On their 16th album, the veterans around Grutle Kjellson once again manage to convince, but also to surprise. But the Norwegians don’t make it easy for us. The complexity may have decreased somewhat since “Utgard”, but “Heimdal” also needs a few tries to unfold, as there are no distinctive or even catchy points. The listener has to work this out. Album opens with atmospheric water sounds and a horn blowing on opener “Behind The Mirror”. A viscous but pleasing piece of Progressive Metal that doesn’t make you think of Black Metal at first. Gruttle sings polyphonically, dreamily, the melodies from the keyboard come from traditional Prog Metal and somehow everything is kept quite soft despite the double bass parts. But in the middle part the Post-Black Metal is skilfully unpacked again and again and the frontman convinces with a voluminous and characteristic screams.

Longer instrumental parts, playful solos on keys, synths and guitars, as well as modern influences are almost omnipresent on this work and make it something unique. But the roots are unmistakable, as the deliberately monotonously pounding “Congelia” immediately shows. An intense and rough attack that takes you to the dark and brutal north of the early days, because the Viking feeling is always felt.

After that, “Forest Dweller” slows down again, pleasing acoustic guitars frame Grutle’s wistful vocals and the atmosphere gets thicker and thicker before chaos erupts. This is where EMPEROR meet DEVIN TOWNSEND and THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, at least in terms of the weirdness. But alongside the mad professor from Canada, the Norwegians also salute with “Caravans To The Outer Worlds”. AYREON , which uses similar organ sounds as the mastermind behind the mentioned project. These spacey keys are also present in the overwhelming title track, which closes the album with goosebumps.

With “Heimdal” ENSLAVED have actually created a real masterpiece and combined elements that shouldn’t really fit together and yet harmonize wonderfully. However, this work sounds exhausting even after numerous runs over many stretches and lacks certain highs and lows. Everything is on a dizzying level, but then nothing really wants to stand out. Nevertheless, an extremely impressive work that courageous fans of extremes should definitely try out!

Tracklist „Heimdal“:

1. Behind The Mirror

2. Freeze

3. Forest Dweller

4. Kingdom

5. The Eternal Sea

6. Caravans To The Outer Worlds

7. Heimdal

Total playing time: 48:25

ENSLAVED – Heimdal LineUp: Grutle Kjellson Ivar Bjørnson Inherit “Ice Dale” Isdal Håkon Vinje Iver Sandøy 8.5 … Buy on Amazon

