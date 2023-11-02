Ernesto Ferrero funeral in Turin, crowd and emotion | November 2, 2023

There is the world of culture and books at Ernesto Ferrero’s funeral, which began at 11am at the Madonna del Pilone church in Turin. There is Annalena Benini, the director of the Book Fair. His beloved wife Carla, his daughters Chiara and Silvia. And there are friends and politicians. Writers like Paola Mastrocola. Intellectuals like Luca Ricolfi. Among the first to arrive were also the president of the Jewish Community Dario Disegno, the former mayor of Turin Valentino Castellani, the president of the Cinema Museum Enzo Ghigo, the former minister Elsa Fornero. Antonio Ricci, the father of Striscia la Notizia, is also in the church. There is Gian Arturo Ferrari, the former top manager of Mondadori. And Silvio Viale, president of the Torino Città del Libro Association which owns the brand and represents the private organizers of the Fair.

«We would like to talk about our father, but we doubt that we haven’t known our father enough. We have sifted through life with him» he says into the microphone his daughter Silvia. «But we are reminded of our father the post it notes left on doors. With drawn paws. It was his way of loving us.” «His happiness was reflected in the way we were and how we related to others. Life. And work, life and literature were one and the same thing for him.”

The last photo on the desk is from July. «In his desk drawer he kept a secret stash of very dark Gobino chocolates. He was very strict, never with us. Dad was rock, sail, memory, knowledge: our life together is a wonderful adventure.”

«The reasons that united us lie in the recognition of our common vocation.

We had decided that our life would be in books, with books and for books – says Gian Arturo Ferrari -.

The men and women in books live many lives, an enhanced life».

«We ignore what God has been for you. But God remained close to you, leaving your freedom intact – said the parish priest in the homily -. We ask ourselves what we would like to keep about Ernesto, the thing that struck us most. If we rwe will remember a crumb, a word, a sentence, Ernesto will not be dead».

