Escorting the Asian Games Guali “Safe Propaganda Year” activity launched

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-03-18 09:52

At the important node of the 200-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games, the 2023 “Safe Propaganda and Education Year” activity in Guali Township was officially launched at the Town Cultural and Sports Center a few days ago.

On the stage, a group of actors full of “local atmosphere” such as civilian auxiliary police, urban management, “Heli governance” special class members, and grid workers from the Guali grassroots level, brought to the stage the classic cases of daily work in Guali Daping . The violin solo “My Motherland and Me” + chorus “The Motherland Will Never Forget” opened the prelude to the first performance. Afterwards, modern rap “Integrated Governance with Me”, Lianhualuo “Traffic Safety Must Be Remembered”, Situation Song Performance “Wish You Peace”, sketch “Trap OR Pie”, sitcom “A Day of the Grid Member” More than a dozen other programs took turns on the stage, and they were brilliant, using literary and artistic forms to implant the concept of “safety” into the hearts of every audience.

It is reported that with the approaching of the Asian Games, Guali, as the host of the Asian Games, will promote the work of “Safe Escort Asian Games” with the belief of victory and solid measures, and use the “Safe Propaganda Year” as the carrier to sink the village community , covering the whole area, carrying out different types of publicity and education activities such as drug control, fire protection, and anti-fraud, and using popular literary and artistic works as teaching materials for safety education, further enriching the strong atmosphere of the whole people escorting the Asian Games. It is reported that the event will last until the end of December.