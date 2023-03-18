Home Entertainment Escorting the Asian Games Guali “Safe Education Year” activity launched-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
Entertainment

Escorting the Asian Games Guali “Safe Education Year” activity launched-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

by admin
Escorting the Asian Games Guali “Safe Education Year” activity launched-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Escorting the Asian Games Guali “Safe Propaganda Year” activity launched

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-03-18 09:52

At the important node of the 200-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games, the 2023 “Safe Propaganda and Education Year” activity in Guali Township was officially launched at the Town Cultural and Sports Center a few days ago.

On the stage, a group of actors full of “local atmosphere” such as civilian auxiliary police, urban management, “Heli governance” special class members, and grid workers from the Guali grassroots level, brought to the stage the classic cases of daily work in Guali Daping . The violin solo “My Motherland and Me” + chorus “The Motherland Will Never Forget” opened the prelude to the first performance. Afterwards, modern rap “Integrated Governance with Me”, Lianhualuo “Traffic Safety Must Be Remembered”, Situation Song Performance “Wish You Peace”, sketch “Trap OR Pie”, sitcom “A Day of the Grid Member” More than a dozen other programs took turns on the stage, and they were brilliant, using literary and artistic forms to implant the concept of “safety” into the hearts of every audience.

It is reported that with the approaching of the Asian Games, Guali, as the host of the Asian Games, will promote the work of “Safe Escort Asian Games” with the belief of victory and solid measures, and use the “Safe Propaganda Year” as the carrier to sink the village community , covering the whole area, carrying out different types of publicity and education activities such as drug control, fire protection, and anti-fraud, and using popular literary and artistic works as teaching materials for safety education, further enriching the strong atmosphere of the whole people escorting the Asian Games. It is reported that the event will last until the end of December.

See also  From Tuesday car incentives at the start. Here's how to book them and for which cars

Source: Xiaoshan Daily Author: Correspondent Shao Fuqin, Reporter Zhou Ting Editor: Zheng Haiyun

You may also like

Banana Pie like McDonald’s – Panelaterapia

Congonhas is elected the best regional terminal in...

Indigenous people demand appointments to Funai and health...

Itaú says Vale is ‘buy’ with discounted valuation

Visual artist Joana Vasconcelos creates immersive installation for...

NEXTGURUNOW FASHION FORECAST GALLERY SHOES SUMMER 2021 –...

With this underwear you put your figure in...

Feast of the Presentation of the Lord –...

This is how you extend the life of...

Coffee Mixology | bartender.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy