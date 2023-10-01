Everything About Beauty 2023 Concert: A Celebration of Music in Chengdu

“Everything About Beauty” 2023 Concert to Showcase Amazing Lineup in Chengdu

Chengdu is set to become the center of beauty and music as the highly-anticipated “Everything About Beauty” 2023 Concert Douyin Station Special Session takes the stage on October 14th. The concert will be held at the Chengdu Fenghuangshan Sports Park Comprehensive Gymnasium, located at No. 4228, Section 1, Beixing Avenue, Tianhui Town, Jinniu District, Chengdu City, Sichuan Province. This event promises to bring joy and happiness to music lovers during the crisp autumn season in the picturesque city of Chengdu.

One of the highlights of the concert will be the impressive lineup of guest performers. Leading the pack is Gong Linna, a renowned Chinese new art music singer. Born on August 1, 1975, in Guiyang City, Guizhou Province, Gong Linna gained fame after winning the Silver Award for National Singing in the Professional Group of the 9th CCTV Young Singer Television Grand Prix. Her soulful rendition of “Uneasy” at the Beijing New Year Concert in 2006 further solidified her status as an iconic singer. Gong Linna’s contribution to the music industry was recognized when she received China‘s prestigious “Golden Record” Award in 2012.

Joining Gong Linna on stage will be the Japanese music group GARNiDELiA, consisting of lead singer MARiA and composer Toku. GARNiDELiA made their official debut in March 2014 with the opening theme song “Ambiguous” from the TV animation “Kill the Girl.” They have since captivated fans across Asia with their unique blend of music. Their dance video “Pure Land,” released in 2016, caused a sensation in the region. GARNiDELiA’s success extends beyond Japan, as they held their first overseas special performance in Shanghai, China, in May 2017. The group’s popularity continues to soar, and they are set to release their fifth album “Duality Code” in November.

Adding to the stellar lineup is Alan Dawa Dolma, a talented pop singer from Mainland China. Born on July 25, 1987, in Kangding City, Sichuan Province, Alan rose to fame after debuting in Japan in 2007 with her first Japanese single “Tomorrow’s Song.” Her powerful vocals and engaging stage presence have earned her a dedicated fan base. Alan has achieved numerous accolades throughout her career and is set to participate in the “2023 China Central Radio and Television Station Spring Festival Gala.”

The concert titled “Three Beauties Singer·Beauty and Beauty” promises to be a harmonious blend of talent and aesthetics. It offers not only a magical musical experience but also a journey into the realm of beauty. Celebrating the universal appeal of beauty, this concert transcends boundaries and invites everyone to rejoice in the name of beauty.

Music enthusiasts and fans of Gong Linna, GARNiDELiA, and Alan Dawa Dolma are eagerly anticipating the event. The concert will undoubtedly be a memorable evening, showcasing the immense talent and allure of these three exceptional artists.

Mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of the “Everything About Beauty” 2023 Concert on October 14th in Chengdu.

