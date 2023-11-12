Ex-Girlfriend Believes Matthew Perry Relapsed into Drugs Before Death

Popular actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the iconic TV show Friends, was found dead in the Jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home on October 28. His ex-girlfriend and agent, Kayti Edwards, has come forward with concerns that Perry may have relapsed into his prescription drug addiction before his death.

Initial toxicology reports found no methamphetamines or fentanyl in Perry’s system, but the cause of death is still under investigation. Edwards, who is also the granddaughter of Julie Andrews, shared that she noticed clear signs of a relapse in Perry’s use of prescription medications just days before his passing.

While no prescription painkillers, such as Vicodin, were found at the scene, Edwards believes that Perry may have consumed them and then sought more when he needed them. She also pointed to Perry’s “Mattman” persona on social media as an indicator that he may have been using drugs in the days leading up to his death.

However, Edwards’ statements contrast with those of Athenna Crosby, a close friend of Perry’s who was among the last people to see him alive. Crosby dismissed the idea that Perry’s social media posts related to Batman were a cry for help, stating that Perry was simply a fan of the character.

Matthew Perry had been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, and final tests to determine his cause of death may take months. He was laid to rest on November 3, with his Friends co-stars attending his funeral.

Kayti Edwards described Perry as being strategic about his drug use and expressed her belief that there were deeper issues at play in his struggles. As the investigation into his death continues, the entertainment industry mourns the loss of a beloved actor.

