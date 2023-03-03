Home Entertainment Exam study and NewJeans, my favorite denim.[Kotaro Inai Blog]
hello everyone.

When I am writing this blog, I am Inai who is studying for the exam.

Study from morning to night and repeat.

Just like when I was in high school, I still regret that I should have taken classes properly.

That’s why I can’t even go out to play and spend my days sitting quietly at my desk.

And listening to music while studying refreshes me…

↓ The playback history at that time.

Surprisingly full of “New Jeans”! (It is also a demon repeat)

It’s amazing how you do this unconsciously. That’s how addictive it is.

What a great group.

And not only the songs but also the members are attractive. The concept that makes you feel Y2K is also wonderful.

What a great group.

However, just what the group name means is a mystery.

New Jeans、、、、、、、、、、。

My favorite denim is Levi’s Silver Tab. What I’m aiming for now is OUR LEGACY denim.

excuse me.

Well then!

