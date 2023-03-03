hello everyone.
When I am writing this blog, I am Inai who is studying for the exam.
Study from morning to night and repeat.
Just like when I was in high school, I still regret that I should have taken classes properly.
That’s why I can’t even go out to play and spend my days sitting quietly at my desk.
And listening to music while studying refreshes me…
↓ The playback history at that time.
Surprisingly full of “New Jeans”! (It is also a demon repeat)
It’s amazing how you do this unconsciously. That’s how addictive it is.
What a great group.
And not only the songs but also the members are attractive. The concept that makes you feel Y2K is also wonderful.
However, just what the group name means is a mystery.
New Jeans、、、、、、、、、、。
My favorite denim is Levi’s Silver Tab. What I’m aiming for now is OUR LEGACY denim.
excuse me.
Well then!