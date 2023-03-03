hello everyone!

These days, when I think it’s cold, suddenly it’s warm enough to wear short sleeves.

The flu is also prevalent, so let’s do our best without overdoing it!

Now let’s get down to business!

I visited a cafe famous for “Island” donuts, which is about an hour’s drive from my house!

A year ago, I visited the restaurant after the filming of “Chimu Dondon” where I participated as an extra.

I had a donut parfait, but I wanted to taste that flavor again, so I went with a friend.

By the way, I’m sure you’re all wondering about the “Island” donuts.

Unlike ordinary donuts, it’s a healthy donut made with island tofu and soy milk!

It’s not heavy, and there’s a wide variety of flavors, so I end up ordering a lot… (laughs).

If you search “Island Donut Okinawa”, you’ll find a lot of different things, so please check it out if you don’t mind!

The picture is me eating a delicious donut parfait and eating a donut to take home on the bench outside the store!

That’s how delicious it is (laughs)!

see you!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

