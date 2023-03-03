Home Entertainment Excellent! Do you know Okinawa’s “island” donuts?[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]
Entertainment

Excellent! Do you know Okinawa’s “island” donuts?[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]

by admin
Excellent! Do you know Okinawa’s “island” donuts?[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]

hello everyone!

These days, when I think it’s cold, suddenly it’s warm enough to wear short sleeves.

The flu is also prevalent, so let’s do our best without overdoing it!

Now let’s get down to business!

I visited a cafe famous for “Island” donuts, which is about an hour’s drive from my house!

A year ago, I visited the restaurant after the filming of “Chimu Dondon” where I participated as an extra.

I had a donut parfait, but I wanted to taste that flavor again, so I went with a friend.

By the way, I’m sure you’re all wondering about the “Island” donuts.

Unlike ordinary donuts, it’s a healthy donut made with island tofu and soy milk!

It’s not heavy, and there’s a wide variety of flavors, so I end up ordering a lot… (laughs).

If you search “Island Donut Okinawa”, you’ll find a lot of different things, so please check it out if you don’t mind!

The picture is me eating a delicious donut parfait and eating a donut to take home on the bench outside the store!

That’s how delicious it is (laughs)!

see you!

See also  The 2023 WTT competition is in full swing, the movie "Chinese Ping Pong" is released to fuel the enthusiasm for sports-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

MARKET 2023 The latest spring series is officially...

Climbing Mt.Fuji can change your luck…maybe?[Rio Takahashi Blog]

First challenge to the role of “Kuzuo”![Shunya Iwakami...

SHANG XIA Up and Down 2023 Autumn and...

I want to be an outdoor person this...

What to see in Benat Harum-Kum | the...

Sharpen your nerves with a pottery experience![Ryoku Nakatsuka...

T-shirt and diamonds the dresser

Heading to Korea with the Men’s Nonno Team![中田圭祐ブログ]

It is reported that the Air Jordan 4...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy