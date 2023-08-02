Exclusive Broadcast of “Legend of the Dark River”: Another Masterpiece of Youku’s New National Style Animation

“Legend of the Dark River” Animation Exclusively Broadcast on Youku Animation

On August 2nd, the highly anticipated animation “Legend of the Dark River” was exclusively broadcast on Youku Animation. Adapted from the popular novel of the same name by writer Zhou Munan, this animation has already garnered attention from fans of the original book and animation.

Drawing inspiration from the “Dark River” series within Zhou Munan’s “Shaoge Universe,” the animation explores the heroic stories of the fathers of “Youth Song Xing” in a prequel called “Youth White Horse Drunk Spring Breeze.” The main storyline of “The Legend of the Dark River” revolves around the three major families of the dark river, as they navigate a power struggle within the mysterious and dangerous underworld organization.

The animated version of “Legend of the Dark River” brings the characters and plot to life, captivating viewers with its visual beauty. Building on the success of the previous animation series, “Youth Song Xing,” which achieved 850 million views on the whole network, the animation strives for perfection in its content and visuals to create a captivating martial arts world.

In addition to its stunning visuals, “The Legend of the Dark River” focuses on character presentation. Renowned voice actors, Liu Mingyue, Wei Chao, and Tang Xiaoxi were specially invited to provide voices for the characters, while Zheng Yunlong and Zeng Keni contributed the opening and ending songs respectively, adding to the spirit and expectation of the animation.

The partnership between Youku and top IPs highlights the platform’s commitment to adapting national animation and enhancing the track of Guoman (Chinese fantasy genre). With the rapid development of the animation industry, Youku has actively seized the opportunities presented by national policies. Their collaboration with top IPs has resulted in successful adaptations and the creation of high-quality and diverse content.

Both the animated versions of “Youth Songs, Wind, Flowers, Snow and Moon” and “Youth White Horse Drunk Spring Breeze” have achieved great success on Youku Video. Now, “Legend of the Dark River” completes the trio, bringing the entire “Shaoge Universe” to Youku Video.

Youku is not only focusing on animation but also placing efforts on the live-action comic version. The drama version of “Youth Song Xing” set records in market share, popularity, and search indicators when it premiered exclusively on Youku.

In the future, Youku aims to continue delving into the adaptation of Chinese comics, unearthing high-quality IPs, and preserving the original essence of Chinese comics. By infusing traditional culture into excellent Chinese comics, Youku aims to breathe new life into the industry and contribute to its long-term development.

Every Wednesday starting from August 2nd, viewers can enjoy the animation “Legend of the Dark River” on Youku Anime. Join the adventure and witness the blood-pumping tales of the teenagers. Watch the new national style, go to Youku anime!

