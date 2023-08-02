Efficiency as the Key to Power and Quality Change: Lessons from the Yangtze River Delta

Efficiency change to promote power change and promote quality change

August 02, 2023 15:54:59

Source: Leading News·Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Xu Minghui

To learn from the experience of the Yangtze River Delta, learn from the practice of the Yangtze River Delta, and copy the samples of the Yangtze River Delta, we must figure out how the Yangtze River Delta region has completed the conversion of kinetic energy and achieved quality improvement. The party and government delegation of Heilongjiang Province found the answer during the inspection process – efficiency.

Throughout the entire Yangtze River Delta region, under the general trend of new industries, new tracks, and new models emerging, quickly change lanes and shift gears, quickly transform and change tracks, and accelerate sprints, mastering new laws and adapting to new trends in the shortest possible time. Changed and mastered the new situation. It is precisely because of the high efficiency of using fast to control fast, adapting to change, and adapting to the new with the new, that we have the speed to step on the accelerator, and we have what others do not have, we are better than others, and we are better than others. of high quality.

In the Yangtze River Delta region, we have seen the efficiency of the flow of production factors, the efficiency of serving market players, the efficiency of solving business emergencies, and the efficiency of promoting policy implementation, etc. This is the environment and this is the attraction. In contrast, we still have a lot to learn, to do, and to improve, and we need to continue to work harder to optimize the business environment. Do useless work and do more efficient things.

The practice in the Yangtze River Delta region allows us to learn from standards, follow up with models, and do with benchmarks. We must use efficiency changes to promote power changes to promote quality changes, continue to open up new tracks for changing lanes and overtaking, continue to accumulate new momentum for catching up and surpassing, and continue to create a new situation of revitalization and development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

