Reed Jobs, Son of Steve Jobs, Raises $200 Million for Cancer Treatment Start-Up

DoNews, Aug. 2 – Reed Jobs, the son of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has recently launched a new venture capital firm called Yosemite. The company has successfully raised over $200 million, with a primary focus on investing in the field of cancer treatment.

At just 31 years old, Reed Jobs named his new venture capital company after the national park where he and his wife tied the knot – Yosemite, located in California. The firm has managed to secure $200 million in funding through various institutions, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Rockefeller University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Reed Jobs shared that his motivation behind pursuing a career in cancer treatment stems from a personal tragedy. He revealed, “When I was in college at Stanford, my father died of cancer. I went to pre-med because I really wanted to be a doctor and be able to save lives.”

Yosemite is an offshoot of the Emerson Collective, a philanthropic organization founded by Reed Jobs’ mother, Laurene Powell Jobs. Prior to starting Yosemite, Reed served as the general manager of wellness at the Emerson Collective.

This latest development signifies Reed Jobs’ ambition to make a significant impact in the fight against cancer. With substantial funding already secured, the Yosemite venture capital company is poised to support groundbreaking advancements in cancer treatment and potentially save countless lives in the process.

