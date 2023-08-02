CCTV Exposes Controversial 900 Million Yuan Park Project in Yuzhong County, Gansu

Title: 900 Million Yuan Park Project in Yuzhong County Under Investigation after Being Dubbed a “Faceless” Project

In a recent report on July 31, CCTV’s “Focus Interview” shed light on the controversial Civic Park Project in Yuzhong County, Gansu Province, revealing the project’s exorbitant cost and lack of progress. Dubbed as a “Faceless” project, the news has sparked outrage among the public regarding the efficient use of taxpayer funds.

Following the broadcast, the Lanzhou Municipal People’s Government responded promptly on August 1, recognizing the seriousness of the issue. An emergency meeting was quickly held, during which a dedicated “7.31” investigation team was established to thoroughly investigate and address the reported issues in the citizen park project. The government has assured the public that the results of the investigation will be made public in a timely manner.

According to the CCTV report, the Yuzhong County “Citizen Park” project company was established in 2016 through public procurement. This joint venture consists of Gansu Fourth Construction Group Co., Ltd., a social capital group, and Yuzhong Construction Investment, a platform company affiliated with the Yuzhong government. The ambitious project, executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, had a staggering total investment of 952 million yuan ($139 million) and has remained incomplete for over seven years.

Operating under the PPP joint construction model, the government is responsible for full payment. As per the contract, the local government is obligated to make yearly payments to Gansu Fourth Construction for the next 20 years. The payment plan provided by the local government reveals that the Yuzhong county government will have to pay over 50 million yuan in the first year alone, with subsequent annual payments increasing each year. The project’s cost could reach a staggering 180 million yuan ($26.3 million) per year, accumulating to a total cost of 2.1 billion yuan ($307.5 million).

The report highlighted that the excessive cost of building a park, which surpasses 900 million yuan, is considered exorbitant by ordinary citizens. Furthermore, Yuzhong County’s lack of abundant water resources further perplexes locals regarding the justification of constructing expensive water features.

CCTV emphasized that the decision to bear the burden of debt for 20 years, over fulfilling essential public infrastructure, indicates a misplaced priority of the local administration. People’s livelihoods should be at the forefront of development, with infrastructure projects focusing on resolving urgent and concerning issues. It is important to continuously improve the quality of life for residents and ensure their sense of contentment, security, and well-being.

This incident raises concerns about the efficient utilization of public funds and the fulfillment of promised services to the community. The establishment of an investigative team signifies the determination of the authorities to address this matter and rectify any shortcomings in the project management.

As further developments unfold, the public awaits the results of the investigation team’s findings and actions taken to rectify the situation. The attention drawn to the Civic Park Project emphasizes the importance of responsible allocation and management of taxpayer funds to ensure the welfare and development of local communities.

